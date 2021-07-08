Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $134,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

