Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,833 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

