DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,301 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $288.94 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.53, a P/E/G ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

