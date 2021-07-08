Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.72% of Dolby Laboratories worth $71,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

