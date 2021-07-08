Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at C$68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.75. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$69.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.73.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8500003 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.