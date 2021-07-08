Donut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,279.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $826,010.07 and approximately $150,279.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00168692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.43 or 1.00223372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00980089 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

