Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 6.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.76. 6,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,144,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

