DPRating (RATING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,356.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $478,427.70 and $38,356.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

