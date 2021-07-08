DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $53,750.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.86 or 0.01508825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00427802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00084576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars.

