DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00928232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044262 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,587,126,771 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

