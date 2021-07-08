Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM opened at C$7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.