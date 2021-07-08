Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $7.86 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00925817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

