DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Purchases £100,000 in Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.99. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of £192.18 million and a P/E ratio of 55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

