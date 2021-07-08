Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

