Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $232,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,875 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TEGNA by 894.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 916,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

