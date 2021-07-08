Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

