Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,777 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

