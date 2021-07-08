Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,494 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.53.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

