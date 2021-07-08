Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $249,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

