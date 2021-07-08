Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.