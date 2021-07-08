easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

EJTTF remained flat at $$13.03 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

