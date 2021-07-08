Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
EVM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.16.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
