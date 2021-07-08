Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

