Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

