Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.