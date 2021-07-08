eBoost Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $95.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00404625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

