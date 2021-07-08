eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $55.99 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

