Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,017.17 ($13.29).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

ECM traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.67. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

