EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

