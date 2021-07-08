Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.10. Emera shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 468,473 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$14.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

