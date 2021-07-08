Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

