Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.40

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 93202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.33 million and a PE ratio of -22.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.48.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 93,122 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

