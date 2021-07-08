Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $8.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 263,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

