Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.69.
In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 96.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
