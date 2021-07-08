Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 96.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

