Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ERII traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 963,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

