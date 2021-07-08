ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on E. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $3,960,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

