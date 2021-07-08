EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.48 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00010701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $834.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,100,550 coins and its circulating supply is 955,016,805 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

