ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of ePlus worth $24,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ePlus by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

