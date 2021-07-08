Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,569,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,354,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,508. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

