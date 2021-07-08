Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

