Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.87 and a 1 year high of $168.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

