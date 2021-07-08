Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $701,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79.

