Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

