Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

