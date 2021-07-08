Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

