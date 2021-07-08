Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

