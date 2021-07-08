Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

