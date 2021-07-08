Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,395 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 25.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 230,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 726,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

