Equitable Trust Co. Buys 900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.