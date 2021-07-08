Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.85 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

