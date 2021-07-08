Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $665.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.37. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $667.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

